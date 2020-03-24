The home you have been searching for awaits

A grand custom Colonial home with gorgeous views and all of the amenities you have been searching for awaits.

This dream of a home has everything you have been looking for and after a recent price reduction, it is now well within your reaches. Bring your family and your extended family because this gracious home has room to spare.

You can't help but be impressed from the first moment you set your eyes on this grand home with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths set on over two acres of land. Plus first floor in-law suite featuring one bedroom, living room with a separate entrance. A sprawling family room with cathedral ceilings, is the perfect place to stretch and relax.

Enjoy hearty meals in an enormous country kitchen plus rest easy knowing everything has been done with you in mind. This home is move-in ready with a new roof plus solar panels. Feel like royalty in your Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closets, huge master bath with soaking tub and so much more. An oversized two-car garage, sunroom, full finished walkout basement and large deck for entertaining make this one a truly must see majestic home.

Don't let the home of your dreams pass you by. If you're ready to make a change, contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400.

