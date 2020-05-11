This home in family-oriented Vernon offers room to roam

Escape to Vernon's beautiful countryside with this three-bedroom home on well over an acre of land.

This is the one you have been waiting for, in a prime location that makes your commute a breeze but still feels so far away from your daily grind.

Enjoy roaming this roomy property. A wide expanse of lawn leads up to a gorgeous home with trees at your back for ample privacy.

A large open lot with a sweeping driveway leads to this meticulously kept three-plus bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in excellent condition. A two-car garage affords you ample parking.

Step inside and find a glorious open floor plan and center island kitchen leading to a large living and dining room. Three large bedrooms are located on the main level, with an additional office/den/bedroom conveniently located on this floor. Just bring your ideas and make this gorgeous home yours.

The family room with its wood-burning stove and sliders lead to a beautiful paver patio with fire pit, great for entertaining as the weather gets warmer. Take in the tree-lined yard and feel a sense of serenity.

The master suite offers a large closet and full bath. The many windows leave this home awash in natural light.

There is plenty of room to move about and enjoy life in Vernon, a great community for family. There is something for everyone here, whether your interests are hiking, skiing, swimming, or just visiting local shops. This home is the perfect jumping off point for your next adventure.

If you're ready to make a change, call Karen Glowacki for an appointment at 973-729-8727.