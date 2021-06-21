x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

This home includes amenities not often seen at this price

Vernon. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Vernon /
| 21 Jun 2021 | 02:22
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price
    This home includes amenities not often seen at this price

The long wait for the perfect home is over. This custom four-bedroom in Vernon will check all the boxes on your must-have list.

This home has amenities not often found at this price point, including vaulted ceilings and skylights, a 24-by-24 master bedroom with en suite bathroom, three living areas, dining room, 26-by-18 family room overlooking a resort-style backyard pool, raised deck areas, a bocce ball court, and a Tiki bar.

A professionally landscaped yard and an oversized two-car attached garage complete this magnificent home.

If you are ready to treat your family to a permanent vacation, call Teri DeGroat at 973-827-8899 for an appointment to see this house.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 10 Esther Drive
Price: $599,900
Taxes: $8,867 (2020)
Agent: Teri DeGroat, Weichert Realtors
Phone: 973-827-8899