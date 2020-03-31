This move-in ready home has many charming touches

A fully refurbished three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is priced to sell in Hamburg. If you are in the market for a move-in ready home, it doesn't get better than this.

Hardwood floors, tile, and carpet create the perfect blend of textures and styles in this tastefully redone home. Quartz counters and top-of-the-line appliances make for a well equipped eat-in kitchen with all the space you need to whip up a great meal for your friends.

A huge master bedroom affords you plenty of storage space and is the perfect place to retreat from your daily grind. It feels as if everything has been done with you in mind. A welcoming front porch welcomes you to this upgraded home!

So many old charm touches make this home unique, such as stunning tile in the second floor full bathroom with double sinks, laundry room off the kitchen, and soft-close cabinetry. Large windows let in plenty of natural light. A roomy backyard with trees at its back make this home a true retreat.

You can't help but enjoy the hometown joy of life in this community. With a grade school, pizza shop, pharmacy, and restaurant so close, you will feel the sense of belonging. Mountain Creek, Appalachian Trail, and shopping are all within just a few short miles. The large yard is a great spot for gathering with your guests. Don't miss this one.

Contact Elaine Sandberg for an appointment by calling 973-670-5511 and find out how you can make this home yours.