This roomy bi-level is move-in ready

This huge bi-level in Vernon has all the space you need to stretch out and relax.

The serene setting offers solace from your daily grind. This picturesque home is located in a desirable community with natural gas and a community well. Its easy access to many attractions makes this home a great choice for your family. Whether your interests are skiing, hiking, fishing, or just the peace and quiet of country life, you can enjoy it all, close to home.

Two family rooms each has a gas stove. Your family can entertain with ease while keeping toasty warm on chilly fall and winter nights. There’s no need to be underfoot with so many rooms. A lovely patio off the second family room offers another sanctuary, where you can enjoy the outdoors from the privacy of home.

The kitchen features Corian countertops and flooring for a modern feel. The owners installed a new room on June 29.

This home has everything you need for the good life, including three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-baths, and more than a third of an acre of land. A one-car attached garage adds even more storage space, making this one a great choice for a commuter.

This home is move-in ready. Just pack your bags, and make yourself at home.

If you are ready to make a change, call Elaine Sandberg at 973-764-5555 for an appointment.