Two-bedroom is located on a quiet street in an active lake community

Escape to the home of your dreams in the Lake Wallkill section of Vernon. Charm abounds at this two-bedroom lake house in an active lake community. It’s situated on over a quarter acre, on a quiet street with a circular drive.

Upgrades abound, including new windows, hardwood floors, two zone heat and cathedral ceilings in the large living room. This home even has storage to spare with two oversized sheds.

A slate entranceway and window seat makes a great first impression. Upstairs as you take note of the updated bath with jetted tub, master bedroom with walk-in closet including built in shelving and hardwood floors. The second bedroom also features hardwood floors.

The home has a great layout with a family room and kitchen set on the main level with laundry closet, perfect for a stackable unit.

There is plenty of room for you and your loved ones to stretch out and relax while enjoying the outdoors. A second floor deck offers more viewing space to enjoy the outdoors.

You can walk to the beach and enjoy country life in a great community reminiscent of simpler times gone by.

Come and see this one for yourself. At this price, it will not last. Call Karen Glowacki for an appointment at 973-729-8727.