Updated ranch has land and privacy

Milford. Interior features include vaulted ceilings, tongue-and-grove knotty pine walls, and a wood-burning stone fireplace.

Milford /
13 Jan 2021 | 11:14
Situated on a wooded and secluded 8.74 acres, this three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home has been lovingly renovated with a new roof, an updated kitchen featuring new appliances, and an updated heating system.

It is not in a community, so there is no dues to pay, and can be used for short term rentals with lots of land to hike on and close to town.

Inside, you will find vaulted ceilings with wood beams, high-grade hardwood floors with real tongue-and-grove knotty pine walls and accents. There is an open floor plan with a master bedroom suite, and a large wood-burning stone fireplace in the living room.

Enjoy a spacious screened-in porch with drop-down panels. This home also has a laundry and offers attic storage.

With low taxes, it is set back nicely from a quiet country road, but only ten minutes from the Victorian village of Milford with its shops and eateries.

Essential information:
Price: $350,000
Total square feet: 1,194
Total acres: 8.74
Total taxes: $2, 378
Year built: 1957 (updated)
Listing agents: Audrey Lanham and Jared Lanham, Davis R. Chant Realtors, 106 East Harford St., Milford
Web: milfordchant.com
Phone: 570-296-7717
Email: milford@chantre.com