Upscale four-bedroom colonial has lake access

This modern three-story colonial is situated on more than 1.57 acres. It features four bedrooms and three baths, plus a bonus room and an artist’s studio. There are hardwood floors throughout.

The spacious family room has a fireplace surrounded by a natural stone wall and arched floor-to-ceiling windows to let in natural light. You will find an open concept with a large modern chef’s kitchen offering a propane stove and double wall ovens, stainless steel appliances, and a 10-foot-long granite island. In addition, there is a formal dining room and living room.

The master bedroom has an en suite bath and walk-in closet. This home has a laundry room/mud room on the first level and a glass-enclosed three-season porch overlooking a stream, plus an outside patio to enjoy the natural woods on the property or access to a natural glacial lake. You will also find a rec room, expansion attic and an oversized three-car garage.