Wantage home has everything

This large bi-level is located in a great neighborhood set on well over an acre of land on a cul de sac. Enjoy the peace and quiet of life in the country without any sacrifices.

This home is truly beautiful inside and out. Get ready to be left breathless.

With three bedrooms, three full baths and an idyllic setting on a manicured level lot, there is much that will please you at 10 Matthew Drive. The home has a roomy eat-in kitchen, formal dining room with sliders to the deck, living room with vaulted ceilings and family room with fireplace and sliders leading to a patio.

Snuggle up with your loved ones on a cold winter night and feel completely at ease in this fabulous home. You can easily stretch out and relax on this spacious property with room to spare. Commuters will appreciate the two-car built in garage and easy location off of Route 628.

Also included are a 16X20 outbuilding with electric and loft and above ground pool with new liner. Act now so you can be in place for a fabulous spring and summer. A conveniently located Master bedroom on the first floor is perfectly suited for your lifestyle so you can stay near the heart of the home. There's still plenty of time to make the most of the new year in a new home.

If you are ready to make a change, contact John Nuss for an appointment by calling 973-823-1900 and see this one in person.