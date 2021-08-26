Welcome home to Highland Lakes

Now is your chance to buy into a community with heart. If you’re looking for space and a beautiful property with amenities including a lake within walking distance, this is the one for you.

This home is almost 1,700 square feet with a full basement. It’s so much bigger than it looks on the outside. Seeing is believing. Take note of the large kitchen in this three-bedroom colonial with lots of cabinets and counter space.

On top of that, there’s a huge master bedroom complete with walk-in closet plus an extra closet to spare. Two full baths and a brand new septic plus a dining area with sliders leading to a spacious deck are a couple more reasons you will love this home.

Your private yard will be your sanctuary from your daily grind. Other areas for relaxing include the living room with hardwood floors, There’s additional office space with hardwood floors and a huge foyer with two closets. You will not believe how much space for storage is packed into this home with a full basement with workshop and walkout previously used as a two-car garage.

You get all of this in beautiful Highland Lakes. Enjoy all this community has to offer! Sellers are motivated and the location is perfect for your bustling family. With ski resorts, spas, golf and so much more just a short drive away, this one is perfect for you. Just make an offer.

Contact Kristi Anderson by calling 973-814-7344 and make yourself at home. This one is truly a must see!