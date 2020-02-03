Welcome home to stunning colonial

Welcome home to a well-appointed colonial in desirable Storm Estates. This stunner of a home is located in an active neighborhood set on a cul-de-sac street with underground utilities.

This is truly the perfect place for you to make your home. Updates galore include newer roof, furnace, deck, sunroom, kitchen, driveway, siding, baths, shed, pellet stove, woodstove, 10-foot ceiling garage with no columns and so much more.

How can you not be pleased with this enormous backyard on close to an acre of land with sprawling deck and mountain views? A perfectly level yard calls for your children to roam and play. Nothing is wanting here with an excellent location close to the center of town, Vernon schools, Appalachian walking trail, and across the street from Maple Grange Community Park.

With four spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths and a two car attached garage, you will have everything you need to live the good life. The kitchen is a real stunner with stainless steel appliances and more than enough cabinets and counter-space.

It's the crowning glory of the home with an open layout that allows you to entertain with ease. A formal dining room with wood floors, stunner of a sunroom and spacious family room with fireplace ensures you have more than enough options to meet all your entertaining needs. This home feels as if it was made for you and your family to pack your bags and move right in.

If you're ready to make a change, contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400.

