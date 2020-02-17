Welcome to Highland Lakes

Highland Lakes is a beautiful area that affords you life in the country without any of the sacrifices.

Thirteen Pautuck Road is priced to sell and has everything you need to make it a home. With three bedrooms, two full baths and just over a half acre of land, this charming, picture perfect home is absolutely perfect for your family.

This is a great opportunity to own a home close to Upper Highland Lake 1 and the playground area. A new septic will be installed before closing so you can pack your bags and move right in with nothing to worry about. The finished basement also includes a separate entrance and a one-car detached garage offers you extra storage space.

Enjoy the serene setting with lovely views from your back deck. This home is set on a beautiful property with trees at your back and ample opportunities for recreation in a town you will love. This close-knit community makes all feel welcome. Your lake dues will also afford you ample opportunities to make friends with access to the beach area, clubhouse and other amenities in this great community.

Other recreational activities are close at hand with ski resorts, shopping, restaurants and even a water park among the offerings. Everything you could ask for is close at hand.

When you make your home here, you also get a commuter friendly location near Route 515, 94 and 565. If you're ready to make a change, contact Pam Willard by calling 973-764-2400.

Each week's featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales, Frank Curcio, at sales@strausnews.com.