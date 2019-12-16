Garden of Life yoga class

Garden of Life will be have a Winter Solstice Restorative Yoga class at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The purpose of this class is to relax and restore during this busy time of year, and to help out those in need. The proceeds from this class will be given to Sussex Help Center Food Pantry. No experience is needed. The class will include some gentle movement, laughter, restorative poses, breath work, meditation, and a sound bath. For additional information contact Garden of Life at 973.875.5433, www.1gardenoflife.com or visit them at 7 Boulder Hills Blvd., Wantage.