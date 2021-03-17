Help us make DV a more welcoming and inclusive place for everyone

Editor’s note: The following letter by superintendent of schools John Bell, dated March 15, is addressed to residents of the Delaware Valley School District.

Dear DV Community:

There has been some controversy in the community regarding a board member’s comments on her personal social media account. In case you didn’t know, our school board is made up of nine volunteers elected by the community to provide general oversight of the district by adopting policies, approving an annual budget, setting the tax rate and other similar activities. They meet twice per month. Last Thursday night was the first time they had un opportunity to come together and discuss the situation. I wanted to reassure you that we are committed to making sure DV is an inviting and inclusive place for all students and staff. Our staff works hard to do this on a daily basis.

The vast majority of students find DV to be a warm and welcoming place where they can grow from little kids into amazing young adults under the tutelage of our faculty, staff, coaches and advisors. However, there are some students who don’t feel this way. Being a teenager can be hard regardless of what school you attend. We are always searching for ways to help all of our students thrive.

Over the next several months, we are going to review our policies, procedures, practices, curriculum, instruction and student mental health initiatives. Input from faculty, staff, students and parents will help us identify items to be analyzed. If you have ideas to help make DV more welcoming and inclusive, please send them to us via email at askDV@dvsd.org or via U.S. mail at the address above. This review is to see how we can help all students have a more positive experience in school regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, ancestry, national original and/or disability. We plan on gathering information and collecting input this spring then spending time this summer making any necessary modifications in time for the new school year in the fall.

We want DV to be an inviting and inclusive place for all students and staff members who walk through our doors. We welcome your ideas to help us get better.

John J. Bell, Ed.D

Superintendent