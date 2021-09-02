$1.75 million from American Rescue Plan to improve Town Center water

Vernon. The Vernon council on Aug. 23 agreed to use $1.75 million from the township’s American Rescue Plan allotment to improve the Town Center’s water system.

Council President Harry Shortway said on Aug. 9 that expanding water into the Town Center will encourage the development of properties there and raise revenue through the increased use of water and sewer services.

The township was originally obligated to send 265,000 gallons of sewage per day to the Sussex County Municipal Authority. In 2013, the township was sending only about 215,000 gallons per day.

Upgrading infrastructure like the water system is one of the uses allowed under the terms of the Affordable Care Act.

Township resident Ann Larsen said putting American Rescue Plan funds toward the Town Center water system amounted to a misappropriation of the money, and urged the council to reconsider.

“It’s like you’re confiscating money that was intended for the taxpayers of the township, and you’re using it for the good of a select few properties,” Larsen said.