A call for artists

Celebrate the Highlands

New Jersey. The New Jersey Highlands Coalition has announced its annual Highlands Juried Art Exhibit of paintings, drawings, pastels, mixed-media, sculpture, and photography featuring the landscapes, flora, fauna, natural, cultural, or historic resources of the Highlands of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Due to current events, artists are invited to submit work for an online exhibit to be hosted by the Highlands Coalition this fall on a dedicated website and amplified across social media. Initial digital entries must be received by July 6. A selection of winning images will be published in Skylands Visitor magazine, which promotes outdoor recreation and tourism in the Highlands region and beyond in northern New Jersey. A grand prize of $500 will be awarded in addition to other cash prizes and gift certificates. There is a category youth (artists under 18). The three top prize winners will be shown at Studio 7 Fine Art Gallery in Bernardsville. Details may be found at njhighlandscoalition.org/highlands-juried-art-exhibit. ‎

NJ State Teen Arts Virtual Festival

Matewan. The NJ State Teen Arts Virtual Festival will be an ongoing online event with showcases shared on social media platforms and the festival website. The festival is now accepting submissions in the following categories: creative writing and poetry, filmmaking, visual arts, instrumental music, dance, theater acting, musical theater, and vocal music. “We know that many teen artists were to appear in spring musicals, dance recitals, choir and band concerts, art exhibits, and more, so we want our NJ Teen Artists to show us what they were working on!” says the invitation. For more information visit njteenarts.com or email festival@njteenarts.com.