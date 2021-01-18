Affordable home offers lake views

Turn the key and enjoy expansive Lake Saginaw views in this charming, renovated home. It’s set high on a wooded lot that offers privacy, yet it’s close to Lake Mohawk Plaza and Sparta Town Center.

This two-bedroom house includes many custom and new features: siding, roof, doors, windows, kitchen and baths.

Step inside to enjoy an open floor plan maximizing space and light. A stone fireplace in the family room is a true highlight here plus a beamed ceiling.

The white kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a great-looking tile backsplash. Both bathrooms are all-new, with stylish fixtures and tilework.

The deck is the perfect place to relax, cook out, and take in the lake views. A storage shed in the backyard is a bonus, plus, there’s a partial basement. This home is affordable and move-in ready.

Call Denny Kevil at Coldwell Banker Residential to see this property.