Al Monzo, ambulance volunteer, dies

Vernon. Vernon Township posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Al Monzo, a member of Vernon Township Ambulance Squad served 20 years to the organization, the township and its residents. Sadly, a great man, who got his EMT in May 2001, passed away on the 10th of May 2020. Al's soul was pure and he had a heart of gold. He and his family all became EMT's to serve the township.

Al was more than an EMT. He was a mentor to many new EMT's and to many first aiders. Always fostering positive conversations and doing the best any mentor can in guiding members in the right direction. Al was a crew chief and a trustee amongst other positions held. He was a mentor for many of our own members as well.

Al may not physically be here, but his spirit will live on in both organizations and will continue to watch over all of us.