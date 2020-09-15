Alyssa Petitdemange and Austin Oleksy to wed

Franklin. Austin Oleksy, son of April and Rob Oleksy of Franklin, N.J., recently became engaged to Alyssa Petitdemange, daughter of Andrea and Matthew Petitdemange of Salem, N.J. She said “yes” on Aug. 27, 2020, after hiking up the Precipice Trail to the top of Champlain Mountain at Acadia National Park. The couple are college sweethearts and met while life-guarding at the recreational pool on campus. The future groom graduated from Montclair State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and is working towards his master’s degree while working at Rutgers University. Petitdemange graduated from Montclair State University with her master’s degree in marine biology and currently works at New Jersey American Water Company. The happy couple plan to tie the knot sometime in 2022.