Amanda McClellan and Vinny Ptak to wed

Sparta. Ralph and Dawn McClellan of Sparta, N.J., announce the engagement of their daughter Amanda McClellan of Sparta to Vinny Ptak of West Milford, N.J.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Monmouth University, where she received a bachelor of science degree.

The groom-to-be is the son of Vinny and Toni Ptak of West Milford. He is a graduate of Montclair State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English.

The couple are employed by Secure Insight in Parsippany, N.J. They are planning an October wedding.