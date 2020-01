Vernon. The Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps is seeking volunteers for its 14-15-year junior cadet program; 16-17-year cadet program and full memberships for those 18 years old and older. There will be free training. To apply, either go online or call 973-875-8960. In 2019, the Corps had active members, new members and 11 , members passed the EMT course and served over 27,000 volunteer hours to the community. They had 646 calls and a response time of 13.35 minutes.