x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

And the winners are...

Election. New Jersey is taking longer to tabulate election results this year because voting was conducted entirely by mail. Here are the unofficial, partial results as of 3:38 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

Wantage /
10 Nov 2020 | 11:04
    And the winners are...

Vernon Township Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

WINNER: Andrew Pitsker (Professional, Experienced, and Sensible) 7,721

Vernon Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Justin Annunziata (Moving Vernon Forward) 7,411

WINNER: Adina Leuther (Leadership, Integrity, Commitment) 5,768

WINNER: Martin M. O’Donnell (Education Develops Strength) 5,469

Michael Peek 3,903

Sussex Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Robert Holowach (Republican) 300

WINNER: Frank Dykstra (Republican) 300

Siobhan Carroll (Democrat) 214

Damaris Lira (Democrat) 210

Sussex Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

WINNER: Jake Little (Republican) 343

Nanette Fandino-Diaz (Democrat) 230

Wantage Committee, three-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Jonathan Morris (Republican) 3,683

High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Sussex, one open seat):

WINNER: Richard A. Klein 447

High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, one open seat):

WINNER: Wayne Dunn 3,635

Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, three open seats):

WINNER: Nicholas D’Agostino 2,633

WINNER: Courtney de Waal Malefyt 1,963

WINNER: Kristen Cooper-Trinidad 1,876

Robert J. Heiden 1,810

Cassandra Jinks 1,661

COUNTY, STATE, FEDERAL

Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 40,532

Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 27,386

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 19,773 (Sussex County) 205,300 (districtwide)

Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 28,280 (Sussex County) 167,840 (districtwide)

Louis A. Vellucci (American Values) 808 (Sussex County) 4,153 (districtwide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 11,608 (Sussex County) 186,050 (districtwide)

Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 14,541 (Sussex County) 146,435 (districtwide)

U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Cory Booker (Democrat) 30,271 (Sussex County) 2,161,827 (statewide)

Rikin Mehta (Republican) 42,756 (Sussex County) 1,525,060 (statewide)

Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,336 (Sussex County) (31,146 statewide)

Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 482 (Sussex County) (24,066 statewide)

Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 196 (Sussex County) 8,891 (statewide)