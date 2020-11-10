And the winners are...

Vernon Township Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
WINNER: Andrew Pitsker (Professional, Experienced, and Sensible) 7,721
Vernon Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Justin Annunziata (Moving Vernon Forward) 7,411
WINNER: Adina Leuther (Leadership, Integrity, Commitment) 5,768
WINNER: Martin M. O’Donnell (Education Develops Strength) 5,469
Michael Peek 3,903
Sussex Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Robert Holowach (Republican) 300
WINNER: Frank Dykstra (Republican) 300
Siobhan Carroll (Democrat) 214
Damaris Lira (Democrat) 210
Sussex Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
WINNER: Jake Little (Republican) 343
Nanette Fandino-Diaz (Democrat) 230
Wantage Committee, three-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Jonathan Morris (Republican) 3,683
High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Sussex, one open seat):
WINNER: Richard A. Klein 447
High Point Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, one open seat):
WINNER: Wayne Dunn 3,635
Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education, three-year term (Wantage, three open seats):
WINNER: Nicholas D’Agostino 2,633
WINNER: Courtney de Waal Malefyt 1,963
WINNER: Kristen Cooper-Trinidad 1,876
Robert J. Heiden 1,810
Cassandra Jinks 1,661
COUNTY, STATE, FEDERAL
Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 40,532
Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 27,386
U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 19,773 (Sussex County) 205,300 (districtwide)
Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 28,280 (Sussex County) 167,840 (districtwide)
Louis A. Vellucci (American Values) 808 (Sussex County) 4,153 (districtwide)
U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 11,608 (Sussex County) 186,050 (districtwide)
Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 14,541 (Sussex County) 146,435 (districtwide)
U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Cory Booker (Democrat) 30,271 (Sussex County) 2,161,827 (statewide)
Rikin Mehta (Republican) 42,756 (Sussex County) 1,525,060 (statewide)
Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,336 (Sussex County) (31,146 statewide)
Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 482 (Sussex County) (24,066 statewide)
Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 196 (Sussex County) 8,891 (statewide)