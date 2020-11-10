And the winners are...

Hamburg Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Joyce N. Oehler (Republican) 997

WINNER: Richard Krasnomowitz (Republican) 901

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hamburg, one open seat):

WINNER: Virginia Jones 1,082

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Robert Jones 991

WINNER: Tricia Schels 962

WINNER: David Dreifus 943

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):

WINNER: Brianne Perrotto-Zicarelli 1,045

Hamburg Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (two open seats):

WINNER: Francis Brunke 1,017

Franklin Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Joe Limon (Republican) 1,435

WINNER: John E. Postas (Republican) 1,370

Patricia N. Rowett (Democrat) 858

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Franklin, one open seat):

No petition filed in Franklin

Franklin Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Kathleen Clohessey (Kids Come First) 1,618

WINNER: Shane Hrbek 1,273

WINNER: Wayne Bartron 1,219

Franklin Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

No petition filed

Hardyston Township Council, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Brian J. Kaminski (Republican) 2,656

WINNER: Frank Cicerale (Republican) 2,645

Kristy Lavin (Democrat) 1,775

Edmund Jacobsen (Democrat) 1,512

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hardyston, one open seat):

WINNER: Debra L. Lukacsko 3,665

Hardyston Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Susan Lucarelli 3,590

Lafayette Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Alan R. Henderson (Republican) 1,044

WINNER: Gregory J. Corcoran (Republican) 960

Lafayette Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Joshua Aikens 1,006

Lafayette Township Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):

No petition filed

Ogdensburg Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Michael Nardini (Democrat) 712

WINNER: Alfonse A. De Meo 503

Write-in 102

Ogdensburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Stacy Walsh 819

WINNER: Mary E. Donegan 814

WINNER: Toni L. Corban 772

Shall Lafayette Township allow up to 30 percent of the balance of the Lafayette Township Open Space, Recreation and Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund used each year for the development of open space properties?

WINNER: Yes 808

No 592

Should the Lafayette Township Board of Education reduce the number of seats on its board from nine to seven?

WINNER: Yes 928

No 446

COUNTY, STATE, FEDERAL

Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 40,532

Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 27,386

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 19,773 (Sussex County) 205,300 (districtwide)

Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 28,280 (Sussex County) 167,840 (districtwide)

Louis A. Vellucci (American Values) 808 (Sussex County) 4,153 (districtwide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 11,608 (Sussex County) 186,050 (districtwide)

Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 14,541 (Sussex County) 146,435 (districtwide)

U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Cory Booker (Democrat) 30,271 (Sussex County) 2,161,827 (statewide)

Rikin Mehta (Republican) 42,756 (Sussex County) 1,525,060 (statewide)

Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,336 (Sussex County) (31,146 statewide)

Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 482 (Sussex County) (24,066 statewide)

Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 196 (Sussex County) 8,891 (statewide)