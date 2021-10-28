Andover and Stanhope residents received incorrect polling place information

Election 2021. If you live in Andover Borough, Frankford Township District 2, or Stanhope Borough District 1, you received incorrect Election Day polling place information on your sample ballot, says the Sussex County Board of Elections.

A special notice has been mailed to residents that provides correct polling information. If voting on Election Day:

Andover Borough voters should go to the Senior Citizen/Community Center, 6 Tranquility Road, Andover.

Frankford Township voters who live in District 2 should go to the Frankford Firehouse, #1401 US Highway 206, Branchville.

Stanhope Borough voters who live in District 1 should go to the American Legion Post, #278119 State Route 183, Stanhope.