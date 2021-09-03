Andrew A. Fraser of Sparta named Lawyer of the Year by peer review publication

Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer review publication in the legal profession, has named Andrew A. Fraser of Sparta its Lawyer of the Year for his work in personal injury litigation representing plaintiffs.

Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a Lawyer of the Year designation. Fraser is a senior partner at Laddey Clark & Ryan LLP of Sparta.

Fraser has 30 years of experience litigating personal injury cases, with a concentration in cases involving permanent damage to the spine. He has repeatedly obtained million-dollar and multi-million-dollar verdicts, including both the largest auto personal injury verdict in New Jersey and the largest products liability verdict in New Jersey in 2014.

He and his team have developed a concentration in handling catastrophic elevator failure cases with recent verdicts of $2 million (Federal Court, Nevada), $3.98 million; and $8.1 million (New Jersey).

Fraser is a civil trial attorney and was inducted into The New Jersey Law Journal’s Hall of Fame for Personal Injury in 2015. He has been selected to the list of New Jersey Super Lawyers every year since 2006 and has been selected to the list of Best Lawyers in America since 2019. The National Trial Lawyers Association selected him as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in New Jersey. He is also a member of the International Society of Barristers.

Fraser is a member of the New Jersey Association for Justice and a former Board Member. He is also a frequent lecturer for NJAJ, AAJ and the New Jersey State Bar Association.