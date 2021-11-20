Assistant Superintendent Charles McKay to retire after 38 years with Vernon schools

Charles McKay will leave the Vernon Township School District at the end of the school year, after 38 years with the district.

The school board on Nov. 11 approved the long-time teacher and administrator’s retirement, which begins on June 30, 2022.

McKay started in Vernon in 1983, as a high school English teacher, a position he held until 2010. He was the district’s supervisor of language arts from July 2010 until June 2014, then served as principal of Lounsberry Hollow School from July 2014 until October 2015.

In November 2015, he was promoted to his current position, assistant superintendent of schools and assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Vernon resident Martin Pirringer said he met McKay when he headed the high school English Department. He said McKay was a great help to his daughter when it came time for her to get ready for college.

He also recalled May 13, 2015, when McKay – then principal at Lounsberry Hollow – moved his desk to the roof for a day after students read 3,342 books in seven months. He promised students he’d go up there if they read 2,500 books during that time.

“He’s done all kinds of crazy things, but of the good kind,” Pirringer said.

“I think the board will have an extremely difficult time replacing him,” he said.

Vernon resident Jessica Paladini said she can’t imagine the district without McKay, and that he was their children’s best teacher.

School board president Justin Annunziata said McKay was one of the most talented educators and administrators ever to go through the district.

“I love this town, and this place and the teachers who work hard every day, and the folks who volunteer their time in order to make this the best place,” McKay said.