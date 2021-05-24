x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Barn sale to benefit Lusscroft Farm

Lusscroft Farm /
| 24 May 2021 | 04:09
    Donna Traylor, barn sale organizer and Lusscroft Farm volunteer, invites potential customers to the barn sale this Saturday May 29th at the farm.
    Donna Traylor, barn sale organizer and Lusscroft Farm volunteer, invites potential customers to the barn sale this Saturday May 29th at the farm. ( PHOTO BY JANET REDYKE)
    Lusscroft Farm volunteer Don Traylor organizes the multitude of donations for Saturday's barn sale.
    Lusscroft Farm volunteer Don Traylor organizes the multitude of donations for Saturday's barn sale. ( PHOTO BY JANET REDYKE)
    All types of items are on sale at Lusscroft Farm's barn sale this coming weekend, with a name your price sales tag.
    All types of items are on sale at Lusscroft Farm's barn sale this coming weekend, with a name your price sales tag. ( PHOTO BY JANET REDYKE)