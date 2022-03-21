x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated

Vernon. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

| 21 Mar 2022 | 04:28
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated
    Barry Lakes ranch is beautifully updated

Going, going, gone! This picture-perfect home, set on just under a quarter-acre in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon, was only just listed.

Four Lisa Drive is a beautifully updated ranch that invites you to make yourself at home. The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace with pellet stove. An open floor plan allows you to move around with ease.

Step into the kitchen with its stainless-steel appliances and island with granite countertops, plus cathedral ceilings with skylights. A huge pantry is an added bonus here, plus sliders that lead to a Trex deck.

The master bedroom includes a full bath and nicely tiled shower. Two more bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. One features a walk-in closet with barn door; the other has two closets. This space could also be used as a dining room.

A full unfinished basement can be used for storage or finished to your liking. It leads to a one-car attached garage for added storage. An oversized two-car garage/workshop has a split heat pump system and epoxy floors with walkout to a level yard and driveway with ample parking. Plus, there’s central air.

All of this comes in a beautiful lake community with lots of opportunities for recreation nearby, including hiking, skiing, apple picking, golfing, wineries, and the Historic Village of Warwick, N.Y.

Call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 and make an appointment to discover your dream home.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 4 Lisa Drive
Price: $349,900
Taxes: $6,873 (2021)
Agent: Kristi Anderson, Green Team New Jersey Realty
Phone: 973-814-7344