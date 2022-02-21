Big three-bedroom adjacent to watershed property offers privacy

Get the privacy without the tax payment, and an excellent commuter location without the sacrifices. This large three-bedroom, two full bath, center hall colonial backs up to the Canistear Reservoir, a designated New Jersey watershed property.

Step through the first-floor foyer featuring a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. A huge family room is the perfect place to enjoy time at home together with your loved ones.

A formal living room with built-in shelving is ideal for large-screen TVs, and opens to a dining area with sliders leading out to one of two decks overlooking the property.

The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, plus appliances.

Upstairs you will find three good-sized bedrooms. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private sliders leading out to the second-floor balcony, which overlooks the yard. Two other good-sized bedrooms with double closets are on this floor, plus the main bath.

A walk-out basement offers the secluded space you will need for a home office. This is your blank slate — make it into a game room or home workshop.

This beautiful property is located in the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon, within walking distance to the pristine lake, ballfield, and playgrounds that are the focus og this tight-knit community.

This property, just 2.5 miles from Route 23, offers one of the shortest commuting locations in the area. Other highlights include a one-car attached garage, whole house attic fan, and very low annual lake dues of $350, which includes swimming, hiking, boating, fishing, skiing, golfing, and more right.

If you’re ready to experience life on the lake, call Karen Glowacki at 973-764-5555 for an appointment.