Black Creek townhome can be your private getaway or an investment

This is the very best residence in all of Black Creek. This stunner of an end unit has views of the mountains and Vernon Valley and overlooks the pool.

The morning sun rising over the slopes will shine on your front door as you greet the new day. In the evening enjoy a beverage on your private balcony while watching the sun set over the Appalachian Mountains.

This townhome is fully furnished and in pristine condition. It has never even been rented out.

It can serve as a private getaway or as an investment, whether for long-term rentals or as part of the rental pool through the Appalachian Hotel — your option.

This property features three bedrooms, two full baths, and a ventless gas fireplace in the living room. A beautiful kitchen comes complete with breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a full bath, jetted tub, stall shower, and tub.

Whether you ski, golf, hike or simply want to relax in the country, this townhome is all you need. Enjoy the seclusion of a gated community while knowing everything you need is just steps away.

