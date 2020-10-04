Bless our pets

St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg held an animal blessing in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the saint who had a special relationship with and love of animals.

In a prayer service on Oct. 4, St. Jude’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Rodak, made reference to the Book of Genesis.

“God created all living things,” he said. “He created animals and allowed man to name them all.”

About 20 dogs and two cats were in attendance. Father Rodak said our companion animals show us nothing but unconditional love.

“We need to protect, love and help them out throughout the year,” he said.