Blood drives to be held in Sparta and Lafayette

Blood drive. New Jersey Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Saint Kateri Parish, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta.

NJBS will also hold a drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at the Lafayette Firehouse, 126 Route 15 North, Lafayette.

Blood donors receive free mini-medical exams on site, including information about their temperature, blood pressure, and hematocrit level. Eligible donors are at least 16 years old (with parental permission or consent), who weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, are in good health and meet all New Jersey health department donor criteria. People over 75 may donate with a doctor’s note.

Blood products have a short shelf life of from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. Each day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybloodcenter.org.