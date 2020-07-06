x
Blooming flowers

Vernon. Ample sunshine and rainfall produced these exquisite daisies at the Highland Lakes Clubhouse.

06 Jul 2020 | 02:23
    Ample sunshine and rainfall produced these exquisite daisies at the Highland Lakes Clubhouse. ( PHOTO BY JANET REDYKE)

