Boggs Field playground is going up this fall

Sussex. It looks like the Boggs Field playground will be constructed this fall.

Sussex Borough President Mario Poggi said on May 4 that he met with Lori Hrbek of Alexandra’s Playground, the nonprofit building the facility, and that the organization liked the site. Hrbek also informed him they had a donor for the playground equipment.

Poggi floated the idea of making Boggs Field an official borough park and renaming it Thomas J. Dunn Park.

Dunn was a philanthropist who lived on Munson Street in the 19th and 20th centuries and had donated two fountains to the borough.

“He did a lot for the borough as far as bringing it forward and got very little recognition,” Poggi said.

He said he would like to move the fountain in storage in the Department of Works garage to the park that would bear his name.

“It would great to keep that fountain in the borough,” Poggi said.

He also wants to put up informative signs so that residents and visitors get an insight into local history.

“I’ve got great ideas,” Poggi said. “I think making it an official park opens it up for grants to get things done there.”