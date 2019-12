Bonnie McCaffery, an award winning photographer will be speaking at the Vernon Camera Club meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon Township Municipal Building. McCaffery is a portrait photographer doing all types of portraits including headshots and seniors. She’s traveled the world teaching creative quilting techniques. Her passion is for fantasy photos where she combines multiple images to create works of art that tell a story. McCaffery's topic is “Photo to Fantasy”.