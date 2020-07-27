Branchville Businessmen’s Club awards scholarships

The Branchville Businessmen’s Club (BMC) has announced its 2020 scholarships will be awarded to Joshua Lukawski High Point Regional in Sussex, Ava Brook of Kittatinny Regional in Newton, and Grace Young of Newton High School.

Each will receive a scholarship of $1,500.

The club’s five-person committee picked this year’s recipients from multiple applicants based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, special awards received, community activity, and leadership, along with an essay submission. This year’s essay topic was “Should we establish a National Service requirement (examples: Military Service, AmeriCorps, Peace Corps) post high school to be served either before or after college and /or post high school career training by all young adults?”

The Branchville Businessmen’s Club has awarded annual scholarships for more than 30 years, and for several years has provided textbook scholarships for attendance at Sussex County Community College. This year SCCC students received a total of $1,000 in such scholarships.

In addition, the club has provided support over the last year to other county-based organizations, including $5,000 to C.L.E.A.R and $5,000 to SCARC.

“We take this opportunity to thank our membership for raising the funds to support these efforts,” said a statement from the club.