Brianne Weiss donates hair to children with hair loss

Ogdensburg. Brianne Weiss, 17, of Ogdensburg, a Sussex County Technical High School senior, has donated nine inches of her hair to Children with Hair Loss, a non-profit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss due to cancer treatments, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns, and other causes. This is Brianne’s second hair donation. A special thank you goes out to family friend Ashley Burghardt, a Sussex Tech 2018 graduate, for cutting Brianne’s hair.