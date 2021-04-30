Byram breaks up with BARKS animal rescue

Byram Mayor Alexander Rubenstein said the township and the Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS) have concluded their multi-decade relationship.

The BARKS contract expired Dec. 31, 2020, allowing the animal shelter to remain in the building another six months, until June 30.

Byram entered into a shared services agreement with Hopatcong for all future animal and pound services, Rubenstein. He said most of animals rescued by BARKS are not from Byram, and the that the council can no longer justify the expense of providing BARKS with a dedicated part-time Byram employee and a rent-free, utilities paid facility.

He said Hopatcong is a no-kill shelter and that sharing services with them will reduce costs overall.

Around six residents, some in tears, said they just found out about the decision. BARKS has helped them many times, they said, and they hated to see them go.

BARKS representative Dr. Karen Dashfield brought up issues regarding the negotiations and said there was a lack of response from the council.

Rubenstein said they should not discuss the issues in public.