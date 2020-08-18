Byram council discusses cellular dead zones

Verizon representatives Mark Bocchieri and Steven Weis spoke with the Byram Township Council on Aug. 11 about dead spots in the township, which create public safety issues.

Mayor Alexander Rubenstein said public safety issues exist where the Lakeland Emergency Squad, police, and fire department were unable to make cell calls in certain areas.

Bocchieri said since the Isaias storm hit, Radio Frequency engineers are reviewing the installation of small cell devices. Additionally, he said, the installation would require municipal consent or a resolution.

Weis said the engineers are also reviewing a micro-cell plan, which would also require a micro-cell ordinance in order to secure a right of way agreement for their installations. He also said they have photos to provide to the council of what the micro-cells would look like on existing structures like Verizon, PSE&G, and JCP&L, and municipal poles, depending on 4G or 5G deployment. Furthermore, they would use existing fiber or underground fiber, along with an underground ordinance, when necessary.

Once the municipality agrees, Weis said, the work is completed in about three months. No planning board or zoning board involvement is needed because land is not included for the micro-cell plan.

Rubenstein asked about more broadband options for the township.

Bocchieri said the Netcong Central Office, which services Byram Township, is not on their list at this time regarding fiber technology, but they will keep an eye on it.

Councilman Harvey Roseff said given Verizon has a monopoly, they should not get a continuation of FIOS around the state if they are going to leave communities behind.

Bocchieri responded that the design is based on the budget, there is competition, and he will bring it to the attention of the engineering team. Furthermore, he said, there will be a public hearing through the BPU as part of the Verizon process renewal.