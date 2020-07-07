Byram resident accepted to the Rutgers school of pharmacy

x
07 Jul 2020 | 03:20
    Amanda Sowisnki (Photo provided)

Byram resident Amanda Sowisnki has been accepted to the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, where she will begin her doctorate of pharmacy studies in September.

The 2014 Lenape Valley Regional High School and 2018 Rutgers New Brunswick cum laude graduate interned with clinical pharmacists at Newton Medical Center in 2017; she also spent the last two years working full-time at the Rutgers University Flow Cytometry & Confocal Microscopy Core Facility, studying pulmonary cancer, human cell analysis, and assisting with research projects and experiments.