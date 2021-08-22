Report of unresponsive man leads to DWI arrest

On June 26, the Byram Township Police responded to Sparta-Stanhope Road near Ascot Lane for a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle. When officers arrived, they spoke to the man, Bardford Nagy, 31, of Hamburg, who was now conscious, and felt he was intoxicated.

Nagy was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which he failed. Nagy was then arrested, and a search of his vehicle produced an open alcoholic beverage container.

Nagy was transported to the police station, where he consented to give breath samples. After the samples were taken, Nagy was transported to Newton Medical Center to have blood samples drawn as per a search warrant that was issued.

Nagy was charged with the following and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Passage of Vehicles, Improper Mounting of Mirror and Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Erratic driver charged with heroin possession

On June, the Byram Township Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Route 206.

The officers located the vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop. While speaking to the driver, Danielle R. Erickson, 35, of Andover, one of the officers observed the cap to a hypodermic syringe in the vehicle. Further investigation led to the recovery of a quantity of heroin, numerous syringes, and other drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.

Erickson was arrested, charged with the following, and released pending a mandatory Sussex County Superior Court date: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Driving While Suspended, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, and No Liability Insurance.

Alleged serial shoplifter arrested

On June 29, the Byram Township Police responded to ShopRite for a series of shoplifting incidents that previously occurred.

ShopRite security advised patrols that Jennifer Lepre, 49, of Hopatcong had shoplifted numerous items over the past year. After further investigation, Lepre was charged with 19 counts of shoplifting.

Lepre responded to the police station on July 7 and was issued the summonses. A mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date is pending.

Woman charged with DWI, causing crash

On June 21, the Byram Township Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 206 at the intersection of Whitehall Hill Road.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the driver who allegedly caused the crash, Michelle A. Oves, 52, of Budd Lake, and felt that Oves may be intoxicated.

Oves was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which she failed. She was subsequently transported to Newton Medical Center to have blood drawn as per an issued search warrant. She was charged with the following: Driving While Intoxicated, Improper Passing and Reckless Driving.

An Andover-Joint Municipal Court date is pending.

Erratic driver arrested for DWI

On July 4, the Byram Township Police Department responded to Waterloo Road for a report of an erratic driver. An officer found the suspect vehicle and while following it, observed the vehicle cross the shoulder and double yellow lines.

A motor vehicle stop was initiated. While speaking to the driver, Terence E. Matthews of Flanders, the officer felt Matthews was intoxicated.

Matthews was asked to perform several field sobriety tests bur refused and was subsequently arrested. He was transported to the station, where he refused to submit to breath samples.

Matthews was charged with the following and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit to Breath Tests, Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device on Vehicle, Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage by the Driver, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in the Vehicle, Driving While Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Possess a Driver’s License.

Alleged serial shoplifter arrested

On June 14, the Byram Township Police responded to ShopRite for a series of shoplifting incidents that previously occurred.

ShopRite security advised patrols that Josephine Kong, 65, of Byram Township had shoplifted numerous items over the past few months. After further investigation, Kong was charged with eight counts of shoplifting.

Kong responded to the police station on June 15 and was issued the summonses. A mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date is pending.