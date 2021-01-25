Byram Township Police blotter

Parsippany man arrested for theft of rental vehicle

On Dec. 16, 2020, Nissan of Stanhope reported to the Byram Township Police Department that a rental vehicle driven by Christopher Camisa of Parsippany had not been returned. An investigation ensued and the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.

On Jan. 12, the Parsippany Police Department arrested Camisa for operating the Stanhope of Nissan stolen motor vehicle. Camisa was transported to Byram Township Police Department, where he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was released pending a mandatory Sussex County Superior Court date.

Hackettstown woman arrested for DWI

On Jan. 17, a Byram Township Police officer observed a vehicle exit a closed business parking lot and then fail to maintain its lane while traveling on Route 206. A motor vehicle stop was initiated.

While speaking to the driver, Rebecca P. McCarthy of Hackettstown, the officer felt McCarthy may have been intoxicated. McCarthy was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which she failed.

McCarthy was arrested and subsequently failed two breath tests. She was issued the following summonses and released to a family member pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane and Expired Driver’s License.

Driver stopped for speeding is arrested for drug possession

On Jan. 17, a Byram Township Police officer observed a vehicle speeding on Route 206. A motor vehicle stop was initiated.

While speaking to the driver, Jevon D. Gordon of Brooklyn, N.Y., officers at the scene smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the motor vehicle produced a quantity of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Gordon was arrested and it was learned that Gordon has a suspended New York driver’s license and that the license plates on the vehicle were registered to a different motor vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and Gordon was charged with the following and released to a friend pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Possession of Under 50 grams of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Suspended, Speeding, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Fictitious License Plates and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.