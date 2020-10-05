Byram Township Police Dept.

Sept. 25

Anthony Scudilla of Hopatcong was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath tests, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane.

A police officer was almost struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Rt. 206 and failed to maintain its lane. A motor vehicle stop was initiated and while speaking to the driver, Scudilla, appeared to be intoxicated and an open alcoholic beverage container was observed in the vehicle. Scudilla was asked to perform several field sobriety tests, which he failed. Scudilla was arrested and and transported to the station for processing where he refused to submit to giving breath samples.

Scudilla will appear mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

Sept. 27

Tanisha Walston of Linden was charged with possession of under 50g of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, speeding, Littering and Failure to Exhibit an Insurance Card. She was then turned over to Elizabeth P.D. on an outstanding warrant:

An officer observed a vehicle speeding on Waterloo Rd. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and while speaking to Walston, the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced a quantity of marijuana. Walston was arrested and during her arrest, a separate baggie of marijuana was found near where she was standing. Walston was transported to the station for processing.

Sept. 29

Anthony Citarella of Fredon was charged with shoplifting after plice resopnded to the Quick Chek location at Route 206 N and Brookwood Road.

The investigation revealed that the accused, Citarella, shoplifted several items from the store. Citarella was contacted and responded to the station later in the evening.

He was issued a summons and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date.