The following is a list by dates of area events celebrating the Fourth of July:

Wednesday, June 30

Pennsylvania

Hawley Borough: Annual carnival at Bingham Park from June 30 until July 10. This is a fund raiser for the Hawley Borough Police Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Thursday, July 1

New Jersey

Wayne: The Wayne PAL will host the Wayne Townships 4th of July fireworks at Wayne Hills High School. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. There will be activities for the kids and plenty of food.

Friday, July 2

New York

Monroe: Fireworks will begin at dusk between the Mill Ponds. Rain date is July 3.

Middletown: Fireworks will begin at dusk at Fancher-Davidge Park. Also, Orange County Fair Speedways will have its Summerland Tour 2021 with Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus at 7p.m. To buy tickets, visit the website.

Port Jervis: Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Point Peter in Elks- Brox Memorial Park.

New Jersey

West Milford: Entertainment, music and food event will be at 67 Highlander Drive in the large field behind West Milford High School at 6 p.m. $10/car; no pets or no coolers permitted. Fireworks begin 10 p.m. Rain date is July 9.

Franklin: Enjoy live music and fireworks at the Municipal Complex located at 475 DeMott Lane, Somerse. Music at the gazebo from 7:30 to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments; no alcoholic beverages permitted. Rain date is July 9.

Pennsylvania

Honesdale: Wayne County Creative Arts Council’s hosts its annual event in Central Park, Church Street. Music and vendors start at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Bold Gold’s DNH 95.3 FM will play synchronized patriotic music set to the fireworks. Parking will not be available until after 5 p.m. Rain date is July 3.

Saturday, July 3

New York

Highland Falls: Danny and the Cruisers (50-60s swing band) will be playing at Memorial Park at 6 p.m.

West Point: This event is only for West Point Community members and cadets. Live music by the West Point Band at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date is July 4.

Wallkill: The Town of Wallkill will host its celebrations at the Orange County Fair Speedway. Children’s activities, a DJ and a band. The gates open at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk.

Goshen: Goshen Illuminate will host Heroes Appreciation Day. 5K Run/Walk starts on Park Place at 10 a.m. Parade starts on Main Street at 12 p.m. Children’s Fun Run starts at the Goshen Historic Track at 1 p.m. Open air market on the Village Green from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There also will be harness races all day.

Warwick: The Free Shrimp Band will be playing at Stanley Deming Park at 7 p.m.

New Jersey

Sparta: Sparta Elks continues the tradition of the Sparta Community Fourth of July Parade. Line up starts at 9:30 a.m. and step off starts at 10:30 a.m. on East Shore Trail. If you are interested in participating, the entry application is located on the Sparta Elks Facebook page and it must be submitted by June 24.

Sunday, July 4

New York

Highland Falls: Annual Firecracker 5K and Children’s Fun Run starts on Main Street at 8 a.m. Division 5 Parade at 3 p.m. Family fun activities, food vendors and games at Roe Park from 5-9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. in the park.

Cornwall: Fourth of July Parade at 1 p.m. It begins at Cornwall-on-Hudson and ends in the Town of Cornwall.

Greenwood Lake: Fireworks begin at dusk at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park.

Bethel: Fireworks begin at dusk overlooking White Lake.

New Jersey

Augusta: Sussex County Minors vs N.J. Jackals game will begin at 6 p.m. at the Skylands Stadium. There will be fireworks following the game.

Hopatcong: Fireworks begin at dusk at the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club. Rain Date is July 10.

Pennsylvania

Hawley Borough: Annual Fourth of July parade. Lineup starts at 12 p.m. and step off starts at 1p.m. Anyone who wants to join the parade is more than welcome to join.

Lake Wallenpaupack: Fireworks display over Lake Wallenpaupack at 9:15 p.m. Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3 will broadcast patriotic music during the show. Parking and seating is available at the Wallenpaupack High School. Weather permitting.

Saturday, July 10

New York

Chester: A variety of food trucks onsite while you enjoy an acoustic performance followed by the hottest band in the Hudson Valley - Hillbilly Parade. Viewing from Maple Avenue fields off Route 94. Fireworks begin at dusk. The rain day is July 11.

Port Jervis 170th annual fireman’s parade line-up is at 1 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Consists of eight divisions and starts out at the intersection of Sussex and Ball Street and runs all throughout the city.

Saturday, July 17

New York

Montgomery: Orange County hosts its 2021 Freedom Fest Fireworks at Thomas Bull Memorial Park. Special salute to veterans and to individuals who volunteered at the county’s vaccine distribution events earlier this year. Live music from Hillbilly Parade and a variety of food trucks. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at dusk.

This information was compiled by Andrea Cosgrove.