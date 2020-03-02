Center for Prevention plans wellness initiative

Vernon. The Center for Prevention and Counseling will be hosting a 6-week “Wellness Initiative for Senior Education” at the Vernon Senior Center for those ages 55 and up and will take place every Thursday beginning on March 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will end on Thursday April 16. Lunch at the Vernon Senior Center will be provided at each session and a $25 gift card incentive is provided to participants who attend 5 out of 6 sessions. To sign up or, for more information, contact Catherine at (973) 383-4787, Ext. 231 or email catherine@centerforprevention.org.