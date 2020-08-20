Center for Prevention to recognzie Overdose Awareness Day

In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, The Center for Prevention and Counseling and volunteers from the Sussex County Recovery Community invite the public to a walk through candlelight vigil photo memorial on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, anytime between 6 and 8 p.m.

Luminaries and photos will frame walkways of the Newton Town Square representing love for all who have lost someone to drug overdose and hope for those still struggling with substance use. This free event will practice safe social distancing and also require visitors to wear masks in accordance with NJ’s current COVID-19 guidelines.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 and aims to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of a drug-related death and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose. Every year since 2001, thousands of people worldwide stand alongside the friends and families of fatal overdose victims to reflect on those who we have lost and spread the message that overdose death is preventable. This important day emphasizes that no one ever need feel shame or disgrace over a drug overdose and that addiction and recovery resources can save lives.

To be involved or submit the photo of a loved one, please email Abbey Thomas at abigail@centerforprevention.org