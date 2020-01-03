Center seeking counselor

Center for Prevention and Counseling is a healthy non-profit in Northwest New Jersey seeking a qualified CADC or counselor intern for our busy agency. Responsibilities will include a combination of group facilitation and individual counseling services. Excellent interpersonal communication skills and the ability to thrive and grow with an organization that values professionalism and teamwork are essential for this position. Evenings are required. Interested candidates may send cover letter and resume via email only to Jacqueline Nunn at jacqueline@centerforprevention.org.