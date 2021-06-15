Charming Lake Mohawk home is nestled amid parklike grounds

This charming lake-style four-bedroom in private Lake Mohawk has been updated and is move-in ready.

It’s located on parklike grounds with mature landscaping. The stone doorway will dazzle family and friends.

Upgrades can be found throughout: a finished basement, new kitchen, fully fenced-in yard, and paver patio. The living room features a fireplace insert and slate hearth plus a beamed and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen features top-quality stainless steel appliances, a unique tile floor, and rich wooden cabinetry.

The expansive master suite also has vaulted ceilings and a custom-designed bathroom with a soaking tub and tiled shower. A finished basement with a full-bath can be an extra space for guests, a rec room, or a home office.

Entertain outdoors on the deck or lower private patio.

Enjoy all the amenities of Lake Mohawk living. For more information call Marc and Christine Tremain of Team Tremain at Weichert Realtors.