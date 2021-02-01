Chris Carney named to the Sussex County Board of Commissioners

Newton. The Sussex County Republican Committee has named Chris Carney of Frankford the newest member of the Sussex County Board of Commissioners.

At a convention held on Saturday, Jan. 30, all elected members of the county committee voted to select a candidate to replace the vacancy left by Joshua Hertzberg. In addition to Carney, the candidates who expressed interest in the vacancy were Carl “Bud” Luthman of Lafayette and Joseph Limon of Franklin.

The deadline for all committee members to vote on the candidate to fill the vacancy was 1 p.m. on Saturday. Carney received the highest number of votes. All the votes were counted and verified by the executive committee.