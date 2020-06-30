Christian Fuchs announces grassroots sports foundation

Christian Fuchs of English Premier League’s Leicester City FC has announced the creation of the “Foxes Sports Foundation,” a nonprofit 501(c)(3), operating out of Warwick.

Fuchs has achieved near unparalleled growth and success in youth soccer training and has brought joy and meaningful career progression to countless young players.

The foundation aims to help ambitious children play the sport they desire.

“Being in the position to allow more children to achieve their dreams is less of a privilege as it is an obligation,” Fuchs said in the press release announcing the foundation. “I know what it’s like to be on the pitch with tough competition, uncertain if I could achieve success.

“Through my team’s work at Fox Soccer Academy and Hudson Sports Complex, we have laid the groundwork to give children a quality sport education,” he added. “I hope that this foundation can act as a collaborative effort to further our capacity to execute this critical task.”

Fuchs is asking for charitable, tax-deductible donations to create grants and scholarships for disadvantaged children with a desire to play their favorite sport.

Goals

In addition to contributions, he seeks to achieve his goal by:

• Offering a thoroughly trained and certified staff of sports professionals at all levels of operations.

• Creating an expansive training facility catering to multiple weather conditions.

• Providing an in-house scouting program to help guide rising players to increasing levels of professionalism.

About Foxes Sports Foundation

The Foxes Sports Foundation is headquartered at the Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick. The organization was founded in 2020 by Christian and Raluca Fuchs, who are also running Fox Soccer Academy, an academy that aims to produce future professional soccer players. Through their work over the past years they have established a great portfolio of numerous UEFA and USSF licensed coaches, certified athletic as well as coaches of various other sports.

The board is comprised of Christian Fuchs, Raluca Fuchs, Heinz Griesmayer, Elizabeth Schachinger, Adam Sadler, Ben Rechler, Emily Sandow, and Mark Smith.

For more information about the Foxes Sports Foundation, visit www.foxesfoundation.org.